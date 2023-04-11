One of two officers killed in northwest Wisconsin graduated from Merrill High School

Authorities have identified the two Wisconsin police officers and a suspect who were killed in a shootout.

The state Department of Justice said Monday Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department were killed in the firefight Saturday in Cameron.

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop that ended in an exchange of gunfire with 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry.

Both officers were pronounced at the scene.

Perry died at a hospital.

Emily Breidenbach graduated from Merrill High School in 2009.

She played basketball all four years, and her former coach said she was always looking out for people.

"The first time you met Emily you knew that she wanted what was best for others, she had a great sense of humor and knew how to make you smile," said Melissa Yuska, former basketball coach.

Yuska said she was a big motivator on the team, and was always lifting people up.

"She was someone who wanted to make sure everyone was smiling, knew when to crack jokes, and wanted to make sure everyone was enjoying themselves," said Yuska.

And she was rarely seen without a smile on her face.

"She's making me smile just thinking about her," said Yuska.

That infectious smile, seemingly always present, had an impact on everyone.

"For me it's been nearly 8 years since I've seen her, and I can still remember her smile," said Stoughton Police Chief Daniel Jenks.

"Her smile, infectious smile, will probably be what they remember the most," said Detective Sergeant Cole Sargent.

The need to make people smile followed her from the court to the streets.

"Extremely bubbly, extremely happy; she brought just a really positive vibe to the squad room and on patrol out on calls," said Officer Todd Dovichi.

The 32 year-old started her career in Stoughton, serving the community for 9 months before moving on to Chetek, where she served four years before her watch ended.

"Chetek department will be back and we will pull through this, and we will be Emily Strong," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis.