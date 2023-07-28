© 2023 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Search for new Price County District Attorney going slowly

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT
Price County needs a new District Attorney.

The governor’s office just extended the application deadline.

Applications were first sought in March, but the job hasn’t been filled yet.

They’ll be accepting applications on a rolling basis until the vacancy is filled.

District Attorney Karl Kelz resigned from the post, creating the vacancy.

Whoever is appointed will fill the remainder of an unexpired term that ends in January of 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

