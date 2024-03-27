New District Attorney named for Forest County

A new District Attorney has been named for Forest County.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Alex Seifert to fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Charles J. Simono’s resignation.

Seifert will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Seifert has been the assistant district attorney in Forest County since January 2020.

“I am pleased to know that Attorney Alex Seifert has been appointed as Forest County District Attorney,” said Forest County Circuit Court Judge Leon Stenz. “During his term as Assistant District Attorney, he has demonstrated the skill and competency necessary to protect and serve the citizens of Forest County. His character and adherence to his ethical and moral obligations will contribute to a fair and effective criminal justice system. The citizens of Forest County will be well served by District Attorney Alex Seifert.”

Seifert is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and Cooley Law School and will be relocating to Forest County to serve in this position. He is currently the district quartermaster for Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars District 7 and serves on the board of directors of Judicare Legal Aid.

“I would like to thank Governor Evers for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Forest County as the district attorney,” said Seifert. “Having been in the office for over four years, I’m confident the transition will be seamless. I look forward to serving the citizens of Forest County.”