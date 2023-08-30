Wausau's new police chief ready to take over the department

Central Wisconsin's largest city is getting a new top cop, but it's a familiar face, Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes.

Over 20 years ago, Matt Barnes joined the Wausau Police Department, hoping to make a difference, and now, he'll be taking the helm after Chief Ben Bliven departs in the private sector. He said we wants to continue the legacy of previous chiefs, but also build one of his own.

He also talks about the issues that the city is facing, and said that he plans to make them a priority on day one. Barnes said, "We have issues with drug use and overdoses in our community that's a priority for the police department, we work hand in hand with our partners in our community to address the unhoused population."

Barnes said that he plans to fight the city's drug problem by putting an emphasis on treatment and drug prevention, and eliminating the demand for drugs.

He said, "In 23 years, one of the things I've definitely learned is it is not possible to arrest your way out of a drug problem in a community, unless we can eliminate a demand for something like an illegal drug, there will always be a supply here."

But he also wants to help his officers, adding that another priority is the physical and mental health for the men and women in blue.

Barnes added, "This is a super hard job, and it's the responsibility of the chief of police to make sure that every opportunity for our staff to be as mentally and physically healthy when they go home from work, as they day they started here."

Barnes' first official day as chief will be Friday 9/1, and he said that he expects his swearing-in ceremony to be next week.