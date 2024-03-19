Two Merrill teenagers accused of damaging dozens of mailboxes

Police tracked down two teenagers from Merrill suspected of damaging at least 35 mailboxes.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office got a report Sunday of a mailbox being damaged.

The caller said a vehicle was seen on County Highway JJ with a male hanging out of the window smashing mailboxes.

The caller’s husband followed the vehicle and also called law enforcement. He stayed with the vehicle until law enforcement was able to stop it.

The vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old, with a 15-year-old passenger who was hitting the mailboxes.

35 mailboxes were found damaged in the Towns of Merrill and Rock Falls.

Anyone in that area who finds a damaged mailbox that hasn’t been contacted by law enforcement should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.