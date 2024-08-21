Suspect shot after firing on officers in Wisconsin Rapids
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate an officer involved shooting in Wisconsin Rapids.
It happened early Tuesday morning after Wisconsin Rapids Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
The suspect fled.
A short time later a Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the vehicle.
The suspect took off and fired a handgun at law enforcement multiple times during the pursuit.
The suspects’ vehicle became disabled, and they fired at law enforcement as they tried to get away, striking law enforcement vehicles.
A short time later, a drone located the suspect hiding on the roof of a residence.
Additional shots were fired by the suspect.
Police returned fire and hit the suspect.
Law enforcement began lifesaving measures, and the subject was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.