Antigo Superintendent receives support as performance is reviewed

Dr. Julie Sprague has been the Superintendent in Antigo for almost five years, and after questions about her future employment were raised, both teachers and the School Board had something to say.

During the closed session of their most recent board meeting, the Antigo School Board decided that they would review Sprague's contract after test scores in the district were lower than expected, a decision that had teachers concerned she could be let go.

Courtney Yarie, a third grade teacher in Antigo, said, "Our team needs Dr. Sprague, and I am nowhere near the only one within our staff who feels this was as you can see behind me. You were voted in to be a part of our team, and I would sure hope you listen to what your teammates are saying."

Yarie was one of several teachers that came to Sprague's defense. Avery Koblings, a science teacher at the high school, highlighted Sprague's character to the board, saying, "I trust her unequivocally. Because I know for a fact that if I go to her, or if we have this discussion, we have this discourse, I will be heard."

The School Board declined a request for an interview but released a statement to clear up their position. Saying, "The Board of Education is not discussing the employment contract of Dr. Sprague but rather is meeting in closed session to conduct an evaluation of the performance of Dr. Sprague as part of the regular performance review process in the School District. No action will be taken regarding the terms of her employment contract."

Sprague spoke out about the support she's been receiving. "I stepped out of a meeting and was so shocked to see so many people in the hallway. The sense of community, digging in, doing the hard work on behalf of our students together. There's really nothing more rewarding."

Sprague said that she is extremely blessed to have them support her leadership.