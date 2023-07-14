Questions about the future of the Antigo School District Superintendent

The Antigo School Board hosted a special meeting, going into closed session for hours on Thursday.

While it's not known what was discussed during that session, the agenda listed consideration of the employment of a public employee, as well as potentially interviewing candidates for administrator roles.

This comes after the superintendent, Dr. Julie Sprague, met with district officials on Wednesday.

Allegations made by current and former staff members with the Antigo school said the school board is forcing Sprague out of her contract against her will.

We did as the board for a comment, but they declined.