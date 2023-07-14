© 2023 WXPR
Education

Questions about the future of the Antigo School District Superintendent

WXPR | By WAOW Television Sabrina Lee
Published July 14, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT
WAOW Television

The Antigo School Board hosted a special meeting, going into closed session for hours on Thursday.

While it's not known what was discussed during that session, the agenda listed consideration of the employment of a public employee, as well as potentially interviewing candidates for administrator roles.

This comes after the superintendent, Dr. Julie Sprague, met with district officials on Wednesday.

Allegations made by current and former staff members with the Antigo school said the school board is forcing Sprague out of her contract against her will.

We did as the board for a comment, but they declined.

Tags
Education Antigo school districtWXPR News
WAOW Television Sabrina Lee
See stories by WAOW Television Sabrina Lee
