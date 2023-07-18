Change at the top for the Antigo School District

After days of uncertainty, the future of leadership is known at the Unified School District of Antigo.

"The Antigo Board of Education announced today that Dr. Julie Sprague, the District Superintendent has submitted a notice of retirement to the board," said Danny Pyeatt, President of the Board of Education.

The Antigo Board of Education announced District Administrator Julie Sprague's retirement at a board meeting Monday.

Glenda Oginski of Merrill will immediately take over the position.

Dozens of people flooded the Volm Theater at Antigo High School, all to listen and voice their opinions on the board of education's decision.

"We have real problems in this district and we need to be focusing on our students and what we can do for our students instead of wasting money buying out administrators," said Mary Hayes.

This comes after several current district staff members accused the board of forcing Sprague out of her contract against her will.

Students and educators, former and current, as well as community members all chimed in on the conversation, and said the board isn't placing their priorities in the right places.

"We deserve to feel valued, we deserve a better bell schedule, we deserve better leaders and we deserve a better education," said Ethan Roberts.

Many cited multiple job vacancies, as well as families and staff leaving the district as a sign that there are other issues at play.

"This isn't a failure of Dr Sprague, but a failure at a building level, if you want student performance to improve, listen to the veteran teachers while you still have them," said one community member.

The main message? At the end of the day people just wanted students to be put first.

"It is our collective responsibility including yours to make sure that each and every student receives the high quality education that they deserve," said one community member.

The board did go into closed session at the end of the board meeting.