New report finds highest rates of teacher turnover in Wisconsin since 2012

A new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that teacher turnover rates surged in 2023

They found that this year the most teachers left public classrooms altogether since 2012.

In any given year, some teacher turnover is normal, just like turnover in any other industry as people move, find new opportunities, etc.

Between 2009 and 2023, the average teacher turnover rate in Wisconsin was 11.5%.

But this year, it was a lot higher- about 16%.

Mark Sommerhauser is the communications director at Wisconsin Policy Forum.

“What we do know is that elevated levels of turnover, really high levels of turnover, can be something that can have a detrimental effect for students. And there is a lot of research that does suggest that schools that have schools and districts that have elevated levels of turnover have poor outcomes across a range of outcomes for students,” he said.

For students still struggling to recover deficits in learning from the pandemic, Wisconsin’s “revolving classroom doors” just makes this harder.

As for solutions, researchers found some different options.

There are “grow your own teacher” programs with resources and tuition support for local people interested in education that have been effective.

Grant programs on the state level and financial incentives to schools and classrooms with high rates of turnover could also work to bring these numbers down.

Sommerhauser noted availability of affordable housing as a big obstacle for teachers.

“There are some districts that are looking at ways to not necessarily putting their own money, but just ways that they can collaborate with the local communities, the cities and the counties, and the economic development agencies and folks in the private sector, to try to find ways to support the creation of more housing in some of these communities," he said.

In the Northwoods, where affordable housing is scarce, this is certainly a component.