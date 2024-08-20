Getting your kiddo in tip-top shape for school

Wisconsin children will soon head back to school and experts have a few tips to get them back into a routine and make sure they're in good shape, physically and mentally.

After relaxing over summer break, voices in the world of health care say activities like family bike rides or walks can help your child build up their physical stamina so they will not be as exhausted during the first week of school.

Nichole Marty, a nurse practitioner at Oakleaf Pediatrics in Eau Claire, said if your child is anxious about attending a new school, there are some things you can do, like making an informal visit to the building to ease their nerves.

"Visiting the playground and playing on the playground, you know, in the weeks before school starts," Marty suggested. "Just so that they can get used to that and it's not such an abrupt start for them. That can be really helpful."

She recommended practicing breathing exercises in the final days of vacation as another relaxation tool. Parents are urged to get each child's annual medical or sports physical, immunizations, eye exam and mental health assessment on the books as soon as possible.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said it is important to establish a regular routine, including dinner with the family as often as possible.

"Putting age-appropriate limits on screen time and access to social media, setting a good sleep schedule," Randall outlined. "All of those things around consistency help your child feel more confident, and secure and stable and also promote their health."

Randall also suggested parents foster independence in younger kids, encouraging them to dress themselves and learn to use the bathroom, blow their nose, wash their hands and put on shoes without assistance. Children also need to feel confident enough to ask an adult for help when needed.