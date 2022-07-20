© 2022 WXPR
Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor's campaign

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT
tony_evers_1.jpg

A tally shows filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the most commercially successful director of all time, donated $20,000 to Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign.

Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000.

That's according to information released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Those 31 top donors gave Evers a total of $620,000.

Of the $10.1 million Evers raised over the first half of the year, about $4.3 million came in cash and in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

The Aug. 9 Republican primary will determine who Evers faces in November.

