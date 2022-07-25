© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
microphone-g4d8b34df8_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate.

The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary.

Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump's 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does.

Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.

Tags

Election WXPR Newswisconsin gopAugust Primary 2022
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content