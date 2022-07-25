© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race

WXPR
Published July 25, 2022
Tom Nelson
Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, says he's dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

The Outagamie County executive ended his campaign Monday and threw his support to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is in a tight race with Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is polling further behind. Nelson was in fourth place.

Nelson’s decision ends a campaign he launched in October 2020.

Nelson’s name will still appear on the ballots Aug. 9 because they have already been printed.

