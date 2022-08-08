Wisconsin Primary Election Tuesday

Tuesday is the Primary Election in Wisconsin.

Voters will choose party candidates for several major races.

In the Republican primary for Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Timothy Ramthum are the top candidates.

The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in November.

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes is the likely candidate after his top competitors, Sarah Godlewski and Alex Lasry, dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes.

The winner of the primary will face Senator Ron Johnson in November.

Secretary of State, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General candidates are also on the ballot.

Locally, there are two contested races for county sheriffs.

In Vilas County, Gerard Ritter is challenging Sheriff Joe Fath for the position.

In Lincoln County, Grant Peterson is challenging Sheriff Ken Schneider.

All are running as Republicans.

You can find interviews with sheriff’s candidates, what’s on your ballot, and other voter information in the August Primary 2022 section.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

WXPR will be bringing you results live on-air and online after the polls close.