On the Ballot: State Representatives and local races

Voters will be deciding their next State Representative on November 8th.

As a reminder, there are newly drawn district lines in place for this election.

In the 74th District, which includes all of Iron and Price Counties, Democratic Representative Beth Meyers is not running for reelection.

Voters will choose between Democrat John Adams and Republican Chanz Green on the ballot.

In the 34th District, which includes all Vilas and most of Oneida County, Incumbent Republican Representative Rob Swearingen is being challenged by Democrat Eileen Daniels.

For voters in the 35th Assembly District, which includes all of Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Independent Todd Frederick is challenging Incumbent Republican Representative Calvin Callahan for this assembly seat.

And in the 36th Assembly District, which includes all of Forest and Florence Counties, Incumbent Republican Representative Jeff Mursau is being challenged by Democrat Ben Murray in this district.

Democrat State Senator Janet Bewely is not running for re-election.

Voters in the 25th Senate District, which includes all of Iron and Price Counties, will have a choice between Democrat Kelly Westlund and Republican Romaine Robert Quinn on the ballot.

There are contested sheriff races in Forest and Langlade Counties.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jeffery Marvin is being challenged by Independent Ron Skallerud in Forest County.

In Lincoln County, Republican Sheriff Ken Schneider is being challenged by Independent Garret Dinges. Marlyn Woodward is a write-in for the office.

In Iron County, there is a contested race for coroner between Republican Robert Barnabo and Independent Leslie Kolesar.

There is also an advisory referendum question on the ballot for voters in Price and Langlade Counties.

It asks, “Should the State of Wisconsin prohibit election officials from soliciting or using private funds, technology, or services from special interest groups, people, or other private entities for the purpose of administering elections and referendums?”

The question stems from issues brought up in the 2020 Presidential Election regarding grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

You can view what’s on your ballot, find where to register, and other election resources at the My Vote Wisconsin website.

The election is Tuesday, November 8th.