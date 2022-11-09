© 2022 WXPR
Election

Forest County Sheriff challenger defeats incumbent; Lincoln and Price County Sheriffs beat challengers

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published November 9, 2022
Forest_County_Courthouse__NJ.JPG
Natalie Jablonski
/
WXPR News

It was a mixed election for a couple of contested Sheriff’s Races in the Northwoods.

In Lincoln County, Incumbent Sheriff Ken Schneider won with 64% of the votes.

Independent candidate Garrett Dinges got 33% of the votes.

In Price County, Incumbent Sheriff Brian Schmidt handily won his election with 94%.

Registered write-in John Brylski got about 6% of the votes.

Challenger Jeff Marvin defeated current Forest County Sheriff Ron Skallerud with 58% of the votes.

Skallerud was appointed by Governor Tony Evers last November after John Denney resigned.

Marvin told WXPR last week if he takes office he’d like to focus on the county’s drug problem.

As sheriff, I feel that we can further prevent the drug addiction and abuse problems by prevention, education and recovery,” he says. “Being able to supply inmates in our jail with every resource we can to help fight addiction would be beneficial to our community.”

