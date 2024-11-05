Election Day: People will cast their vote for President, Senate, Congress, and State Lawmakers today

Today, Tuesday, November 5, is election day.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Wisconsin.

You can find your polling location on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

On the ballot are the races for President, U.S. Senate, Congress, State Assembly, and some State Senate Districts.

Statewide there is also a constitutional amendment question regarding non-citizen voting.

County clerks, treasurers, and district attorneys are also on the ballot. Those are largely uncontested races in the Northwoods.

A couple school districts in Langlade County and one in Price County have funding referendum questions.

You can learn what’s on your ballot, hear from candidates, and find registration information with the WXPR Voter Guide.

In Wisconsin, elections are administered by municipalities. That makes it fairly unique among states according to Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

“Where other states might have 50 to 100 county election officials who administer elections, Wisconsin has 1,850 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks, for a total of 1,922 local election officials,” said Wolfe.

Wisconsin is a state that can’t start processing absentee ballots until the polls open.

This means that it may take longer that other states to post unofficial results following polls closing.

“Of course, we very much understand that everybody's anxiously anticipating the results. We need folks to remember that the results you see on election night are completely unofficial. That means that they have not been vetted or double or triple checked through the multiple steps that are in our law where an election becomes certified,” said Wolfe.

You can learn more about the election process in Wisconsin on the WEC website.

WXPR will be airing local and national results live on-air tonight starting at 9:00 p.m. We’ll also be updating results online at wxpr.org.