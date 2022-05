Dane County sues foam makers over PFAS pollution

Dane County officials are suing dozens of firefighting foam manufacturers alleging their products contaminated the area around the county’ airport.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that the county filed the lawsuit in state court last week.

The county is seeking unspecified damages from dozens of companies, including DuPont, 3M and Johnson Controls.

The county alleges the manufacturers sold foam for decades despite knowing it contained PFAS and failed to warn consumers and the public of the chemicals' dangers.

The city of La Crosse filed a similar lawsuit last year.

The state Department of Justice sued Johnson Controls in March over PFAS contamination near Marinette.