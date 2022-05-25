Beyond the Headlines: Wisconsin's Water Future

On May 5th, in partnership with the Wisconsin Humanities and Beyond the Headline, WXPR hosted a panel of experts at Nicolet College to discuss the future of the Northwoods waters and remaining resilient in changing climate.

This is a recording of the panel.

A note to listeners: the first 10 minutes of the recording had audio quality issues. Those minutes are key to setting up the rest of the discussion.

WXPR had the panelists re-record their introductions and the answer to the first question.