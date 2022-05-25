Every once in awhile, there is a topic so big, that we devote a forum to discussing it in-depth. It gives us the chance to understand all of the sides of the issue, rather than just a few points of view.
Beyond the Headlines: Wisconsin's Water Future
On May 5th, in partnership with the Wisconsin Humanities and Beyond the Headline, WXPR hosted a panel of experts at Nicolet College to discuss the future of the Northwoods waters and remaining resilient in changing climate.
This is a recording of the panel.
A note to listeners: the first 10 minutes of the recording had audio quality issues. Those minutes are key to setting up the rest of the discussion.
WXPR had the panelists re-record their introductions and the answer to the first question.