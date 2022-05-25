© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Public Forums
Every once in awhile, there is a topic so big, that we devote a forum to discussing it in-depth. It gives us the chance to understand all of the sides of the issue, rather than just a few points of view.

Beyond the Headlines: Wisconsin's Water Future

WXPR
Published May 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
IMG_4069.jpg

On May 5th, in partnership with the Wisconsin Humanities and Beyond the Headline, WXPR hosted a panel of experts at Nicolet College to discuss the future of the Northwoods waters and remaining resilient in changing climate.

This is a recording of the panel.

A note to listeners: the first 10 minutes of the recording had audio quality issues. Those minutes are key to setting up the rest of the discussion.

WXPR had the panelists re-record their introductions and the answer to the first question.

Tags

Energy & Environment WXPR NewsPublic Forumsclimate changeWisconsin Humanities