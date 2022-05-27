Marshfield detects PFAS chemicals in some wells

Another Central Wisconsin community has been added to the list of those with PFAS contamination in their water.

Marshfield Utilities announced on Thursday that they've shut off four of their 15 municipal wells after elevated levels were found coming from the pump station that services them.

According to the utility this does bring down their levels to a safe range, and they will now test each of the four wells individually to see if any of them can be turned back on.

Officials said the city's water is not in violation of any regulations or standards and their water is safe to drink.

No specifics on the level of PFAS contamination that was found, or current levels, were given- but city officials do add that the testing they conducted was voluntary.