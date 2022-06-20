© 2022 WXPR
Energy & Environment

Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
chickens-gaca7e163e_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com

A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. appears to be waning.

It’s led to the deaths of more than 40 million chickens and turkeys and contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices.

But experts caution the virus hasn't disappeared. Some worry another surge could take hold this fall.

The Department of Agriculture isn't ready to say the outbreak is winding down.

But some state agriculture and industry officials are optimistic the end is near as hot weather spreads across the country.

The cost of the outbreak is still being tallied but the USDA has already approved $793 million in additional funding this year.

avian flubirds
