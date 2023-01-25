Wisconsin DNR to host virtual listening session for proposed wolf management plan

The Wisconsin DNR is holding a virtual listening session for the proposed wolf management plan.

The DNR is in the process of creating a new plan for the first time in almost 25 years.

The plan doesn’t include a specific statewide population goal.

Instead, it recommends that the DNR with the help of advisory committees decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.

People can submit written comments on the draft plan through the end of February.

The virtual listening session is February 7th.

If you wish to make a comment, you need to register by February 6th.

Members of the public who do not wish to provide testimony during the hearing and only want to listen can watch a live feed of the hearing on the DNR’s YouTube channel.