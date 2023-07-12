Goats help to control invasive species in Wausau

Goats are back to keep Wausau clean in their own way.

Goats are roaming Barker-Stewart Island where herds have been busy - enjoying the sun and free food. In doing so, they are keeping invasive plants at bay.

Local farmers supply the goats and Wausau Parks and Recreation Department sets up a perimeter using an electric fence to keep the animals in their designated grazing location.

The island has been infested with invasive species of plants, so these goats are allowed to eat as they please.

Mitchell Skurzewski

"We've got a lot of species here, buckthorn, honeysuckle, tansies, among several others that are taking over the island," said Wausau city forester. "We are trying to beat those back and get natives to come back in."

The department plans to set up the goats in three areas, with Barker-Stewart island being the first. You are free to go and see the goats, but keep your distance from the fence as the goats graze on invasive species.