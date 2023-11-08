© 2023 WXPR
Developer withdraws permit application for pier on Eagle River Chain

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
A plan for proposed piers on the channel between Eagle and Voyager Lakes on the Eagle River Chain.
Wisconsin DNR
A plan for proposed piers on the channel between Eagle and Voyager Lakes on the Eagle River Chain.

A developer has withdrawn its application to put piers on a narrow channel of the Eagle River Chain.

As WXPR Previously reported, The Kansas-based developer The Delmark Group had submitted an application to the DNR.

The developers wanted to install 18 permanent piers on Voyageur Lake.

The piers would have been partly for boat parking at the restaurant they’re building and for docking boat rentals.

During a public hearing for the piers, many people opposed the project because of how narrow and busy that channel already is.

People were mostly concerned about safety.

According to the DNR, the developer has withdrawn its application for the piers.

If they want to proceed with the project in the future, they will have to re-apply.
Tags
Energy & Environment WXPR NewsEagle RiverWisconsin DNR
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
