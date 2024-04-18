According to the leading advocacy organization Dysautonomia International, there are around 40 million Americans living with autonomic disorders.

But there are only 56 board-certified autonomic disorder specialists across the country. In rural areas like the Northwoods, that disparity is felt acutely by so many struggling for adequate treatment.

“Falling Short: POTS Treatment in the Northwoods” is a three-part series on WXPR.