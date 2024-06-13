© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cows to be tested for bird flu before appearing at fairs in Wisconsin

WXPR | By WAOW Television Wyatt Williams
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:49 AM CDT
An outbreak of bird flu is affecting dairy cows in the U.S.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
An outbreak of bird flu is affecting dairy cows in the U.S.

Cows to be shown at fairs in Wisconsin will need to be tested for bird flu.

Starting next week, farmers and clubs showing cattle at state fairs need to test their animals to make sure they're healthy for a week leading up to the fair.

That's specifically for lactating dairy cows since the bird flu virus can spread much more easily through unprocessed milk.

Darlene Konkle, a veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says they're trying to ensure fairgrounds across the state won't be a breeding ground for the virus.

“So in Wisconsin, because we're coming up to a busy fair and exhibition season we wanted to provide a little more assurance or help to alleviate the risk a little bit, of having these lactating cows attending fairs and events," Konkle said.

While the virus just makes cows sick, it can be deadly to poultry and it's even been transferred to humans in a few rare cases.
Tags
Food and Agriculture birdsdairy farmsDATCPWXPR Newsavian flu
WAOW Television Wyatt Williams
See stories by WAOW Television Wyatt Williams
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content