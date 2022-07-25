© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
Woman in doctor's office.
Tetra Images
/
Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Inside northern Minnesota’s only abortion clinic, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans.

They are the leading edge of an expected surge of out-of-state patients following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the federal right to abortion.

Employees of the WE Health Clinic in Duluth are acutely aware of Minnesota's status as an island of legal abortion among Upper Midwest states.

Its doctors say they are trying to accommodate as many people seeking abortions as possible and are working on how to handle an expected surge in patients.

Staff say the increased pressure began months before the Supreme Court decision, when states including Texas and Oklahoma moved to ban abortion.

Tags

Health WXPR Newsabortionwomen's health
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content