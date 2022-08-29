Aspirus Ironwood Hospital undergoing renovations

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital has kicked off a multi-phase renovation project to remodel its facility and update hospital technology last week.

The hospital will be refreshing surgery and waiting rooms.

It is adding a new delivery room for expecting moms and new lift equipment to help move patients around.

It’s also getting a fluoroscopy machine, a new technology that can view x-rays without taking and developing photos.

“It’s nice to be able to do things that are going to help our nurses, but also provide a safer and better experience for our patients,” says Julie Monville, the hospital’s director of nursing.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in June 2023.

The following two phases are still being planned but will include remodeling pre- and post-operative patient suites and adding a swing bed to help patients recover before returning home.

The Ironwood Hospital joined the Aspirus network just over a decade ago.

Monville says many of these renovations are possible because of its affiliation with the network.

“As health care changed, small, independent hospitals had a really hard time with being able to afford everything,” she says. “Everything is so expensive in health care and when we affiliated with Aspirus, it was very refreshing to have some of that weight lifted from us and the ability to do all of things we know our community wants.”