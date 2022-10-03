Community Blood Center sends blood supplies to area affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwestern Florida last week, leaving the area in dire need of support and resources.

One of the resources needed is blood products, and midwestern blood centers are stepping in to help.

The Community Blood Center, which has locations in the Northwoods and throughout Wisconsin, encourages people to donate blood.

“Blood donations are needed all the time, but particularly at this time,” said John Hagins, the CBC’s president and CEO.

That’s because the CBC is part of a network of blood centers shipping blood products to the area affected by Hurricane Ian.

Hagins says the need for blood is often higher after natural disasters because infrastructure could be critically damaged, and workers are often busy and personally affected.

“In the meantime, while they are unable to collect, we’re providing them with blood and platelet supplies so they can continue to treat patients in their areas that continue to need blood transfusions,” he explained.

Because the CBC is sending some of its supplies out the state, Hagins says the need for blood donations is even higher than normal.

If you want to help, he says schedule an appointment to donate blood.

“You’ll be either helping meet the local needs of patients right here in our hometowns,” Hagins said, “or you’ll be helping those that are recovering from hurricane Ian.”