Lingering chilly weather can contribute to seasonal depression

Seasonal depression can affect Wisconsinites as winter drags on.

Cloudy skies and strong winds linger across Wisconsin, and while residents are used to dealing with seasonal depression during the winter months. As spring starts to arrive, many hope to be lifted out of it by warmer weather, but with only one week of warm weather so far this year, residents are still waiting for relief.

Noreen Salzman, the co-director at the Centre For Well-Being in Wausau, said, "People might still feel kind of sluggish and irritable. Sometimes just more down, and you just don't feel like you're wanting to get back into the swing of things. "

Salzman says that if you continue to feel depressed for longer than two weeks, to schedule an appointment with a counselor.