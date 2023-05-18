© 2023 WXPR
Health

Canadian wildfire smoke over Wisconsin prompts air quality advisory for Thursday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 18, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
A smoky sunset in Rhinelander Wednesday evening.

The Wisconsin DNR issued an air quality advisory for this afternoon.

The advisory is for 42 counties: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sawyer, Shawano, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, & Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada started to move into the state from northwest to southeast around noon.

Air is expected to drop to at least the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level.

The DNR says people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

