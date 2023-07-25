Hot temperatures expected this week raise the risk of heat stroke

With temperatures expected to get above 90 degrees in the coming days, recognizing the early signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are vital - and at first - it likely won't seem too bad.

Even if you aren't working hard, you'll likely be sweating. But if you stop sweating, despite being hot, it's a sign to get help immediately.

Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health said, "That's a very, very dangerous sign. Temperatures typically over 104 degrees when you take their temperature, those folks need immediate medical attention."

But area first responders are ready to give that medical attention if need be.

"If we're getting called out, one thing we're going to check is their temperature to see if they're able to regulate themselves or not. If they're not, we'll typically start IVs give them fluids," Dylan Green, the captain of operations for the Riverside Fire District said.

And it's not just your physical health that can be hurt by heat stroke, if you stay out in the heat too long, it can also affect you mentally.

"People moving into heat stroke start to get a little more confused, they start saying things that maybe don't make sense, and they start to act in an irrational matter," to keep said. "That can be problematic because, now not having the wherewithal to know that you're not doing well, you could end up being more sick."

He said that the best thing you can do for someone if they start to act like that, is to get them inside, and get them some ice to keep them cool until paramedics arrive.