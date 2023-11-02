Lack of sunlight can trigger seasonal affective disorder

With our first dusting of snow, plunging temperatures, and dwindling hours of sunlight, it’s time to think about seasonal affective disorder.

Also called S.A.D. or the ‘winter blues’, seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that occurs during fall and winter.

Earlier sunsets disrupt our bodies’ natural clock, or circadian rhythm, and our production of melatonin and serotonin.

In the Northwoods, we’re no stranger to long, cold winters.

That’s why it’s particularly important that we talk about seasonal affective disorder.

S.A.D. is characterized by the same symptoms as major depressive disorder: low mood, fatigue, appetite changes, social withdrawal, and concentration difficulties.

Dr. Volodymyr Manko works at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

“Demographically, we see it more often in our younger patients as well as our female patients. Women are actually four times as likely to develop this as compared to men, though it really can affect anyone,” he says.

They say it tends to have a greater impact on people who already struggle with mood disorders or substance abuse.

“I think a lot of it has to do with our, with our modern lifestyles, so many of us spend less time outdoors. And where that particularly comes to a head is during the winter months during the late fall months where we're getting even less sun exposure than we would otherwise,” said Manko.

Dr. Manko recommends a well-balanced lifestyle, including time outdoors when the weather is mild, regular physical activity, a healthy diet and social engagement.

Doctors say early diagnosis is crucial and that if you recognize recurring seasonal sadness, reach out to your primary care provider.

It’s also important to keep an eye on the mental health of friends and family.

“Potential treatments include anything from phototherapy to psychotherapy, oftentimes, because it is related to sun exposure, vitamin D therapy can also help as well as lifestyle modifications like getting outside when the weather is amenable and spending as much time as you can, doing regular outdoor activities,” he says.

With the right strategies, S.A.D. can be managed effectively.

