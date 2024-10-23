Excess weight can contribute to problems with joints

Problems with joints can often be tied to the impacts of excess weight.

“Excess weight has a significant impact on our joints, particularly our weight-bearing joints like the hips and knees,” says Cynthia Rubert, MD, FAAOS, Orthopedic Surgeon at Aspirus Health. “It leads to increased joint pressure, similar to how heavy loads wear down tires on a vehicle. Over time, this pressure causes joint wear and eventually, joint destruction.”

Excess weight can also change how you walk or stand, adding to problems.

“Movement is key. Keep moving,” she advises. “If running is painful, consider walking, swimming, or water aerobics. These activities place less stress on the joints while maintaining muscle strength and flexibility.”

She says a balanced diet is also critical for joint health, as many people with obesity are also malnourished.

“It’s important to focus on proteins, vegetables, and fruits while reducing sugars and carbohydrates. Working with a health care provider can ensure patients receive the nutrients they need,” Dr. Rubert says. “We recommend lifestyle changes first because they’re long-lasting and help improve recovery after surgeries. Weight loss medications can be considered in certain cases, but they come with risks and unknown long-term effects.”

Experts recommend consulting an orthopedic specialist if joint pain or discomfort interferes with your daily activities, persists for more than a few weeks, or if you experience a noticeable decrease in your range of motion.