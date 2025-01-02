Slips and falls in the winter can lead to major injuries

As winter sets in, snow and ice can turn sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots into hazardous zones.

Slip and fall injuries are among the most common winter-related accidents, often leading to serious consequences such as fractures, sprains, and head injuries.

EMS responded to nearly 131,000 calls related to slips and falls in Wisconsin in 2022.

That number has been steadily increasing and account for nearly 20% of EMS calls.

Kaitlin Eichman is a physical therapist with Aspirus Health. She says with a little foresight and some practical measures, these incidents can be significantly reduced.

Footwear with treads or good traction are a good start.

Eichman also recommends widening your base of support by thinking of your feet like penguin feet.

“If you're thinking on a clock, maybe to about 11:00 and 1:00 on a clock face, and then have your feet out a little bit, bring your feet a little wider than hip width and take short steps,” said Eichman. “You don't necessarily need to slide your feet when you're walking, but take shorter, smaller steps and slow down your speed.”

Slopes and stairs can be particularly dangerous for individuals with limited mobility.

Jennifer Clark is the Community Health Educator with the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Central Wisconsin.

She recommends treating any area as a risk and try not to rush.

“I think so often we're multitasking as we're trying to do things, and so we're rushing. We got lots in our hands. We're doing multiple things at a time, so just taking your time. Installing handrails, if possible, preferably on both sides of the stairs, if you have the ability to do that, keeping hands free as much as you can,” said Clark.

It’s not just outside you need to keep in mind.

Melted snow and water tracked indoors can create slippery floors.

Placing absorbent mats at entrances and using boot trays to catch excess water can help.

