WXPR News Team earns two 2022 Regional Murrow Awards

The WXPR News team earned two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the small market radio category.

Erin Gottsacker’s Skating on Thin Ice was awarded a Regional Murrow Award for the Feature Reporting category.

Katie Thoresen and Ben Meyer’s reporting into the now-former Vilas County Board Chair’s conduct was awarded a Regional Murrow Award in the Investigative Reporting category.

Erin Gottsacker, Katie Thoresen, and Ben Meyer contributed to the stories that earned WXPR Regional Murrow Awards.

From the RTDNA website on significance of a Regional Murrow Award:

“The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals (except in the student categories). All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.”

In addition to the Regional Murrow Award, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has awarded WXPR Public Radio three Awards for Excellence in the small market radio category, including Best Investigative Reporting and Best Use of Sound in a Story. The following stories were produced in 2021.

Best Hard News/Investigative Reporting

1st Place- Vilas County Board Chair Investigation

Best Use of Audio in Radio News

1st Place- The Sounds of Spring

Best Coverage of Pandemic Recovery

2nd Place- Here for a Year: The Impact of COVID-19 on Our Lives