Strong winds lead to power outages in Northern Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula

Several thousand people are without power Tuesday afternoon as strong winds make their way through the region.

Xcel Energy shared photos of leaning power poles and downed trees on Facebook to show what conditions line crews are working through in the Ironwood area.

As of about 3:00 p.m. Xcel’s outage map was showing roughly 3,000 customers without power in Gogebic and Vilas Counties. There’s also some outages in Price County.

We Energies is showing nearly 500 customers without power in the Land O’Lakes Area.

Wisconsin Public Service has roughly 2,400 customers without power between Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Lincoln Counties.

The Lac du Flambeau and Minocqua areas appear to be hardest hit.

The National Weather Service Green Bay told WXPR there was a reported wind gust of 53 mph at the Rhinelander Airport. Winchester reported a 43 mph wind gust. Land O'Lakes had a top wind gust of 40 mph.

There is a wind advisory in place for Iron, Vilas, Forest, and Oneida Counties in Wisconsin and Gogebic and Iron Counties in Michigan. It’s set to expire at 4:00 p.m.

