Hail, heavy rains, tornadoes: Wisconsin could see it all Wednesday

A round of storms early Wednesday morning took down trees and knocked out power to thousands in Northcentral Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service is urging people to prepare now for potentially more severe weather Wednesday evening.

Storms are expected to start firing up around 3:00 in the afternoon and hit our area between 4:00 and 6:00.

Kurt Kotenburg is the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

He says strong winds, bursts of rain, hail, and tornadoes are all possible with this storm.

“What concerns me the most this is the potential that we will see all types of severe weather and that includes tornadoes. I purposely put that in plural, tornadoes plural,” said Kotenburg.

Most of the Northwoods is under the enhanced risk for severe weather.

Kotenburg says the risk for flooding is lower since the storm is expected to move through fairly quickly.

“Basically it would be possibly if we start seeing heavy downpours, like where it rains an inch or two in half an hour or 20 minutes. It’s not going to be the type of event where it just rains for 4 or 5 hours non-stop. It’s going to be a pretty quick downburst when it arrives,” he said.

The National Weather Service recommends people have a plan in place now for if severe weather hits where you live.

Have a safe place to shelter and multiple ways receive warning information.