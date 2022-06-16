Insurance coverage after a loss caused by a storm

After the storms that moved through the area on Wednesday, damage will be left behind for residents to clean up.

Damage claims can run into the tens of thousands of dollars, an area insurance provider says it's important to know what your insurance covers.

What happens if a neighbor's tree lands on your house? Most people assume it's the neighbor's responsibility if a healthy tree lands on your house, but that's not the case.

"Once your neighbor's tree falls into your yard, what ever is in your yard is your responsibility and the ensuing damage from there. The only time it's something different is if the tree is a dead tree that should have been removed the last few years ago," said Kevin Malovrh, the managing director of Advantage Insurance.

He also said the majority of things are covered after a storm. Things that aren't covered typically include flooding, and if a tree falls in your yard but does not cause any damage.