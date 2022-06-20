Heat Advisory issued for the Northwoods

The Northwoods is under a heat advisory.

It’s in effect from 3:00 p.m. Monday until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, another one is likely to be issued for Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures Monday will range from 90 to 97 degrees with heat indexes close to or over 100 degrees. Multiple cities could set new record high temperatures.

Expect it to be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service urges people to Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

After Tuesday, the Northwoods is expected to cool off slightly with highs in the 80s.