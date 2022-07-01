Moped rider killed, driver arrested in Langlade County crash

One man died and a driver was arrested after a crash killed a man in Langlade County.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a 34 year old White Lake man riding a moped was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Wilson School Road in the Town of Evergreen.

It happened at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the moped was dead at the scene.

The operator of the other vehicle, a 30 year old White Lake man left the scene and was later found by deputies at a residence nearby.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, with assistance requested from the Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The victim’s name is being withheld so family can be notified.

The suspect’s name will be withheld pending review by the Langlade County District Attorney’s Office.

That name will be available once a criminal complaint is filed.