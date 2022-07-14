Vilas County Sheriff's Office commends a man for helping to save a child's life

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office recognized a man for possibly saving a child’s life this week in the Eagle River Area.

Jamie Goffard was presented a letter of commendation from the Sheriff’s Office yesterday.

On Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says a 3-year old child was seen standing in the water with no one around.

It was in the area of the Catfish Lake Channel.

The child wasn’t able to talk.

The child was picked up from the water, and Goffard started to try and locate an adult or parent of the child.

A Vilas County Deputy arrived and found an open door to a condominium nearby.

The child had come from the condominium, and the grandmother was not aware he had left.

It was later learned the child is autistic.