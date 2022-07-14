© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Vilas County Sheriff's Office commends a man for helping to save a child's life

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT
Jamie Goffard.jpg
Vilas County Sheriff's Office
/
Vilas County Sheriff's Office
Jamie Goffard with Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office recognized a man for possibly saving a child’s life this week in the Eagle River Area.

Jamie Goffard was presented a letter of commendation from the Sheriff’s Office yesterday.

On Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says a 3-year old child was seen standing in the water with no one around.

It was in the area of the Catfish Lake Channel.

The child wasn’t able to talk.

The child was picked up from the water, and Goffard started to try and locate an adult or parent of the child.

A Vilas County Deputy arrived and found an open door to a condominium nearby.

The child had come from the condominium, and the grandmother was not aware he had left.

It was later learned the child is autistic.

Tags

Local News WXPR NewsVilas County Sheriff's Office
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content