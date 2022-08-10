© 2022 WXPR
Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander

WXPR
Published August 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area.

Callie is 14 years old and has autism.

The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing black speckled leggings, a pink camo sweatshirt that is tied around her waist, and Care Bear t-shirt.

If you see Callie you’re asked to call 911. Do not approach her.

