Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area.

Callie is 14 years old and has autism.

The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing black speckled leggings, a pink camo sweatshirt that is tied around her waist, and Care Bear t-shirt.

If you see Callie you’re asked to call 911. Do not approach her.