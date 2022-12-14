Oneida County Sheriff’s Office searching for an “armed and dangerous” man in Cassian area

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be cautious in the Cassian area as they search for an “armed and dangerous” man.

Wednesday, the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with “a suspicious male.”

The man got in a car. Police chase after him.

Police say after stealing another vehicle, the person took off running into the woods with a gun.

This person is on foot in the Cassian area on South Shore Road near Landing Resort. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to lock their doors and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

He has been identified as Cody J. Huebner, Male, White, 32 years old. There is a heavy police presence in this area.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.