© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office searching for an “armed and dangerous” man in Cassian area

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST
HUEBNER,CODY.jpg
Oneida County Sheriff's Office
Cody J. Huebner, Male, White, 32 years old.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be cautious in the Cassian area as they search for an “armed and dangerous” man.

Wednesday, the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with “a suspicious male.”

The man got in a car. Police chase after him.

Police say after stealing another vehicle, the person took off running into the woods with a gun.

This person is on foot in the Cassian area on South Shore Road near Landing Resort. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to lock their doors and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

He has been identified as Cody J. Huebner, Male, White, 32 years old. There is a heavy police presence in this area.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

Tags
Local News WXPR Newsoneida county sheriff's office
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen