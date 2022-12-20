Potential winter weather could disrupt holiday travel plans

The holiday season is here, and potential weather storms could impact travel plans.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA estimates 112.7 million people will be traveling.

Nick Jarmusz, AAA’s Director of Public Affairs, said that number is similar to pre-pandemic levels, but does not top the 2019 record.

"A lot of folks who maybe didn't fly for the last couple of years home for the holidays are definitely planning to this year," he said.

The Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) anticipates having 250 people traveling each day, despite the weather.

"We are expecting full flights throughout the week," Brian Grefe, the airport’s director, said. "With the incoming weather just give yourself extra time for additional people and the roads, whatever condition they may be in."

Grefe does not expect any delays or cancellations from CWA directly. Instead, the bigger problem may come from connecting airports.

He recommends giving yourself extra time if traveling to the airport, and not just to get through security, but when driving on the roads too.

"Where it usually takes 15 or 20 minutes to get to the airport, maybe give yourself 30 or 35 minutes," Grefe said.

To get the most up-to-date information, download your airplane carrier’s mobile app.