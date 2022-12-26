One dead in Iron County snowmobile accident

An Outagamie man died in a snowmobile crash in Iron County last week.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Mathew Wolfgram, 47, died from injuries in the crash.

Police got a call about the crash around 7:30 last Thursday night.

It happened on a trail about a mile and a half south of Upson in the Town of Anderson.

The snowmobile veered off the trail and hit a tree.

Wolfgram was taken by ambulance to the hospital, then transported to a second hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Wisconsin DNR are investigating the crash.