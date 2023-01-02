Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash

A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County.

Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.

A vehicle traveling west on Lloyd Creek Road failed to stop at a stop sign, and was hit by a vehicle heading north on County H.

The driver and passenger of the westbound car were taken to Langlade Aspirus Hospital.

The passenger, a 59 yearold man from Deerbrook, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver, a 60 year old Deerbrook man, was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The people in the northbound vehicle did not need to be taken to the hospital.

An investigation is underway, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.