Slick roads a concern, some school districts on a delayed schedule

Slick roads caused a lot of crashes Tuesday morning, and road conditions are a concern again as some area school districts delay the start of classes for Wednesday.

A full list of today's delays can be found at the bottom of this story.

Authorities in Marathon County say 69 crashes were reported between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday, with very few resulting in significant injuries and no deaths.

The most common areas of incidents were on Interstate 39, where traffic was blocked in both directions, and on Wisconsin Highway 29.

"So, I-39, it got slippery," said Sgt. Matt Strickland of the Wisconsin State Patrol, who says he was driving to work when he encountered the blocked road.

"We know that when roads are wet and are at freezing or below freezing, roads can become icy and it's something we need to be aware of as we travel," he added.

In this case, changing weather patterns are likely to blame, as roads quickly became difficult to adapt to.

"What I've been told is that the roads were in pretty good shape, and then it seemed like over a very short period of time, they changed and iced up, resulting in those crashes," said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb.

Because of how slippery the roads were at points in time, the county briefly instituted a tow ban.

Moving forward, officials recommend all drivers plan extra time for travel, slow down while driving, and keep a safe following distance, since conditions can change quickly.

If you are in an accident or slide off the road, do not get out of your car; stay in your car and call 911.

Here are the school closings and delays for Wednesday, January 11th

Antigo closed - Virtual Learning Day

Crandon Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour Delay

Laona - 2 Hour Delay

Elcho Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Tomahawk - 2 Hour Delay

Phelps – 2 hour delay

Merrill- 2 Hour Delay