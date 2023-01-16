No one injured in Tripoli BP gas station fire

No one got hurt when a gas station in the Town of Somo caught fire early this morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dispatch got a call about smoke coming from the Tripoli BP on Highway 8 around 4:00 this morning (Monday).

The fire was in the storefront.

Several fire departments from Lincoln, Price, and Oneida Counties were called in.

The Lincoln County Highway Department was also called in to keep the roads in the areas sanded and salted so firefighters could safely work.

A ladder truck and an excavator were needed to help fight the fire.

The Tomahawk Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but does not appear to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported at any point.

Firefighters were on scene for about 8 hours.