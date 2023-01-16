© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

No one injured in Tripoli BP gas station fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST
323704244_683981253451679_4792767630928696953_n.jpg
Tomahawk Fire Department
Due to the size and growing complexity of the fire, command upgraded the response as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

No one got hurt when a gas station in the Town of Somo caught fire early this morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dispatch got a call about smoke coming from the Tripoli BP on Highway 8 around 4:00 this morning (Monday).

The fire was in the storefront.

Several fire departments from Lincoln, Price, and Oneida Counties were called in.

The Lincoln County Highway Department was also called in to keep the roads in the areas sanded and salted so firefighters could safely work.

A ladder truck and an excavator were needed to help fight the fire.

The Tomahawk Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but does not appear to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported at any point.

Firefighters were on scene for about 8 hours.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsFire
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen